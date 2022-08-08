Sports

Commonwealth Games, women's cricket: India settle for silver medal

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 08, 2022, 04:01 am 2 min read

India Women lost against Australia (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

The Indian women's cricket team had to settle for silver after lising against Australia in the final of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Batting first, Australia Women managed 161/8 in 20 overs. Beth Mooney was the top scorer with a 41-ball 61. In response, india Women fell short, despite Harmanpreet Kaur's 65. Ashleigh Gardner (3/16) was impressive. Here's more.

Final How did the match pan out?

AUSW lost Alyssa Healy ealry on before Mooney and Meg Lanning added a 74-run stand for the second wicket. India kept picking wickets at regular intervals thereafter as Australia managed 161/8. For India, Renuka Singh (2/25) did well. In response, India were 118/2 at one stage before losing their way to be bowled out for 152.

Trio Crucial stats for Mooney, Lanning, and Gardner

Mooney struck eight fours in her 61-run effort. She has raced to 1,893 runs at 37.86. This was her 13th T20I fifty. Lanning scored a 26-ball 36. She has 3,211 runs at 32.48. Gardner scored a valuable 25. She has gone past 900 career T20I runs (916) at 24.75. She is the 8th Aussie batter to slam 900-plus runs.

Bowling Bowling feats attained in the match

Renuka claimed two wickets and has raced to 14 in T20Is at just 16.57. Sneh Rana (2/38) has raced to 9 scalps at 31.00. Radha Yadav (1/24) has raced to 60m scalps at 18.70. Megan Schutt (2/27) has raced to 108 T20I wickets at 15.60. She has equaled the tally of Katherine Brunt (108).

Harmanpreet 2,500 T20I runs for Harmanpreet

India Women skipper Harmanpreet Kaur scored a valiant 65. She struck seven fours and two sixes. Harmanpreet has surpassed the 2,500-run mark in T20Is. She has amassed 2,548 runs at 27.49. This was her 8th T20I fifty. She is now the 7th WT20I batter with 2,500-plus runs, besides being the first Indian as well.