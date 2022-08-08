Commonwealth Games, women's cricket: India settle for silver medal
The Indian women's cricket team had to settle for silver after lising against Australia in the final of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Batting first, Australia Women managed 161/8 in 20 overs. Beth Mooney was the top scorer with a 41-ball 61. In response, india Women fell short, despite Harmanpreet Kaur's 65. Ashleigh Gardner (3/16) was impressive. Here's more.
AUSW lost Alyssa Healy ealry on before Mooney and Meg Lanning added a 74-run stand for the second wicket. India kept picking wickets at regular intervals thereafter as Australia managed 161/8. For India, Renuka Singh (2/25) did well. In response, India were 118/2 at one stage before losing their way to be bowled out for 152.
Mooney struck eight fours in her 61-run effort. She has raced to 1,893 runs at 37.86. This was her 13th T20I fifty. Lanning scored a 26-ball 36. She has 3,211 runs at 32.48. Gardner scored a valuable 25. She has gone past 900 career T20I runs (916) at 24.75. She is the 8th Aussie batter to slam 900-plus runs.
Renuka claimed two wickets and has raced to 14 in T20Is at just 16.57. Sneh Rana (2/38) has raced to 9 scalps at 31.00. Radha Yadav (1/24) has raced to 60m scalps at 18.70. Megan Schutt (2/27) has raced to 108 T20I wickets at 15.60. She has equaled the tally of Katherine Brunt (108).
India Women skipper Harmanpreet Kaur scored a valiant 65. She struck seven fours and two sixes. Harmanpreet has surpassed the 2,500-run mark in T20Is. She has amassed 2,548 runs at 27.49. This was her 8th T20I fifty. She is now the 7th WT20I batter with 2,500-plus runs, besides being the first Indian as well.