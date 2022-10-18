Sports

T20 World Cup: Hardik Pandya aims to elevate fielding standards

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 18, 2022, 05:09 pm 3 min read

Hardik Pandya reveals his goal (Source: Twitter/@hardikPandya7)

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is determined to take India to glory in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022. While Pandya is a vital part of India's batting and bowling line-ups, he wants to make a mark with his fielding as well. His goal for the rest of the year is to take one of the greatest catches in the sport's history.

Context Why does this story matter?

Pandya has been stellar in T20Is ever since his comeback to the national team in June this year.

He took a break from international cricket after last year's T20 WC to focus on his fitness.

He returned as a mature individual, and one can see the same in his performances.

Pandya understands the importance of fielding on big grounds of Australia.

Statement What did Pandya say?

The 28-year-old, who called himself a natural fielder, stated that his fitness has gone up. "God has been kind to me, my fitness has gone up. I am able to spend a lot of time on my fielding with our coach (T Dillip)," said Pandya in a video posted by BCCI. "I was always natural as a fielder, but I want to be exceptional."

Twitter Post WATCH: Full statement of Pandya

Goal Pandya's goal for the year

As mentioned above, Pandya wants to take one such catch, which fans won't forget for a while. "Hardik that I knew, used to dive around and stop the balls. My goal this year is to grab a catch that could go down as one of my best ever," he said. Notably, Pandya has taken many jaw-dropping catches so far in his career.

Struggle Team India's struggles in the field

Fielding is of India's major concerns heading into the tournament. The last few months have seen Indian fielders dropping several important catches. Misfields and inaccurate throws have also hurt Rohit Sharma's team at times. One of India's finest fielders, Ravindra Jadeja, is unavailable due to an injury. As Australian grounds have bigger dimensions, ground fielding can decide the fate of a side.

Campaign India to kick-start their campaign against Pakistan

Winners of the inaugural edition, India couldn't qualify for the knock-out stage in T20 WC 2021. Like last year, the Men in Blue will face arch-rivals Pakistan in their opener on October 23. India will have redemption in mind, having suffered a 10-wicket defeat against Babar Azam's men last year. Besides Jadeja, India will also miss the services of injured pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

Warm-up game India defeated Australia in the warm-up fixture

India met hosts Australia in their first warm-up game and recorded a six-run triumph. While KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav smashed half-centuries, Mohammed Shami's sensational last over was the highlight of the game. Defending 11 runs, Shami took three wickets in the over to take India home. India will next play New Zealand in their second and final warm-up match on October 19.