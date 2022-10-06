Sports

IND vs SA: Bishnoi and Gaikwad make their ODI debuts

IND vs SA: Bishnoi and Gaikwad make their ODI debuts

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 06, 2022, 04:31 pm 2 min read

Bishnoi has an average of 36.25 in List A cricket Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC))

India are up against South Africa in the first ODI in Lucknow. Interestingly, the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravi Bishnoi have been handed their ODI caps. Both players have played for India in T20Is and are now foraying into the 50-over set-up. Moments earlier, skipper Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and elected to field first after a delay due to rain. Here's more.

List A Eighth-highest List-A average for Gaikwad

So far, the 25-year-old Gaikwad has scored 3,355 runs in 66 appearances in 50-over format. As per ESPNcricinfo, his average of 54.11 is the eighth highest in the history of List-A cricket. Among Indians, he's only behind veterans Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli. The duo boast an average of 56.56 and 56.95 respectively in the 50-over version of the game.

Bishnoi A look at Bishnoi's numbers

Bishnoi has played 17 List A games so far. He has claimed a total of 24 wickets with a best of 4/45. He has an average of 36.25 and an economy rate of 5.48. Bishnoi has played 10 T20I games for India, having picked up 16 scalps. He averages 17.12 with the best performance of 4/16. He made his debut earlier this year.

Information A look at the playing XI of India

India Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson (wk), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan