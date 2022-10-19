Sports

Dushmantha Chameera ruled out of T20 World Cup: Here's why

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 19, 2022, 12:38 pm 2 min read

Dushmantha Chameera has been ruled out of the ICC T20 World Cup (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Sri Lankan pacer Dushmantha Chameera has been ruled out of the ICC T20 World Cup. A calf injury has resulted in Chameera's absence. Notably, Chameera had earlier missed the 2022 Asia Cup because of a calf injury. Post that, he was included in Lanka's World Cup squad after he passed fit for the global event. Here are further details.

Do you know? Chameera played for Lanka versus Namibia and UAE respectively

Chameera played both of Sri Lanka's World Cup group stage games against Namibia and the UAE respectively. He claimed 1/39 versus Namibia and then responded in style, taking figures worth 3/15 versus UAE. His heroics helped SL beat UAE by 79 runs.

SL SL will miss Chameera's services

Chameera sustained the injury during the last over of his spell versus UAE. He was seen shaking his head as he walked off the field. SL, who are aiming to qualify for the Super 12 stage, will miss Chameera dearly. He has managed 52 scalps in the format in 52 games at an average of 28.98. He has one four-wicket haul.

WC Sri Lanka's performance so far

Sri Lanka were stunned by Namibia in the opening match of the World Cup group stage. Namibia won the match by 55 runs. However, SL have kept their hopes alive to reach the Super 12 after the Netherlands overcame Namibia and SL themselves downed UAE. SL will need to beat the Dutch convincingly and hope UAE overcome Namibia to make it through.

Information SL will face Netherlands next

Sri Lanka face Netherlands on October 20 in their final group stage game in Geelong. Having won their previous two games, Netherlands would seal a Super 12 berth with another win. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (9:30 AM IST).