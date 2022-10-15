Sports

Why is #ArrestKohli trending on Twitter? Details here

Written by V Shashank Oct 15, 2022, 12:02 pm 2 min read

Virat Kohli has a solid fanbase across the country

Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli command a loyal fanbase across the nation. Sometimes, the fans get a bit overboard and stoop to immoral activities while defending their favorite. A similar thing happened on Tuesday night at Poyyur village in Tamil Nadu. 21-year-old Vignesh, a die-hard Rohit supporter, lost his life after a heated argument with Dharmaraj, an ardent Virat fan. Here's more.

The incident took place near the SIDCO Industrial Estate, near Mallur, on Tuesday night. As per the police report, both Vignesh and Dharmaraj were under the influence of alcohol. Vignesh compared the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to Dharmaraj's speech disorder. This infuriated Dharmaraj, who attacked the former with a bottle and later struck his head with a cricket bat before fleeing the spot.

These guys still have no shame after this inhuman activity. They should deserve to go to jail along with Kohli !



Abusive Idol ! Criminal Fans #ArrestKohli pic.twitter.com/qEScjrfyDm — 𝐀𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐦. 🦁 (@RofiedAsim) October 14, 2022

A group of workers spotted Vignesh's body on their way to the SIDCO factory the next day and informed the local police. Vignesh, who had completed ITI, was waiting for a working visa to fly to Singapore. Meanwhile, Dharmaraj has been remanded in judicial custody.

Rohit-led India will kickstart their WC journey against Pakistan in a crucial Super 12 affair on October 23 at the MCG. Team India lately suffered a 36-run drubbing against Western Australia in the second practice match at the WACA, Perth. They will be up against hosts Australia and New Zealand in warm-up games scheduled on October 17 and 19, respectively, ahead of their opener.