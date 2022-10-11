Sports

SMAT 2022, Devdutt Padikkal smashes third T20 hundred: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Oct 11, 2022, 11:30 pm 2 min read

Padikkal clobbered his career-best score in T20 cricket

Devdutt Padikkal cracked an eye-popping 62-ball 124* against Maharashtra in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23 on Tuesday. The Karnataka opener tonked six sixes and 14 fours while staying unscathed at one end. It was his third T20 hundred and a personal best score in T20 cricket. His knock piloted Karnataka to 215/2, eventually garnering a 99-run win. We decode his stats.

Match How did the match pan out?

Put to bat, Karnataka faced a setback soon, with skipper Mayank Agarwal (28) departing in the fifth over. Padikkal, who had opted for a cautious approach, then changed gears alongside Manish Pandey. The pair added 148 runs before Pandey (50) was run-out in the 19th over. Post a strong finish, Karnataka reduced Maharashtra to 20/4 in Powerplay to eventually seize the duel.

T20 Padikkal has 17 fifty-plus scores in T20s

Padikkal, who raced a 32-ball fifty, went on to torch the Satyajeet Bachhav-led Maharashtra in a crucial Group C encounter. The Kerala-born even bettered his previous best of 122* (vs Andhra in SMAT 2019-20). Padikkal has steered to 2,329 T20 runs, averaging 35.28 and striking at a laud-worthy rate of 136.35. The southpaw notched his third ton in the 20-over format, besides 14 half-centuries.

IPL How has Padikkal's IPL career panned out?

Padikkal debuted for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020. It was a run to remember for the youngster, bashing 473 runs while averaging over 30. He clocked five fifties and followed with a 411-run season in 2021. He struck a hundred (101*) and a fifty each. Padikkal was roped in by Rajasthan Royals in 2022 and managed 376 runs at under 25.00.

Results A look at other key results

Chhattisgarh pulled an upset as they beat a star-studded Tamil Nadu by six runs in a low-scoring thriller. Right-arm medium Ravi Kiran (2/14) shone as Chhattisgarh defended 133. Prithvi Shaw's blitz (34-ball 55*) guided Mumbai to a nine-wicket win over Mizoram in a 99-run chase. All-Rounder Venkatesh Iyer fetched 62* and 6/20 as Madhya Pradesh hammered Rajasthan by 38 runs.

Impact Player Hrithik Shokeen becomes first 'Impact Player'

Delhi's Hrithik Shokeen created history as he became the first 'Impact Player' in SMAT 2022-23. Batting first, Delhi raced to 167/7 in a Group B match against Manipur, riding on Hiten Dalal's valiant 47(27). Dalal was later replaced by the Mumbai Indians off-spinner, who snared match-winning figures worth 2/13 in three overs. Manipur could muster only 96/7, handing Delhi a 71-run win in Jaipur.