Mohammad Rizwan vs Suryakumar Yadav: T20I stats in 2022

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 11, 2022, 08:10 pm 3 min read

SuryaKumar Yadav has been in jaw-dropping form in 2022 (Source: Twitter/ @ICC)

India's Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan have been enjoying a prolific run in T20Is this year. Suryakumar has been sensational in the middle order, and his big striking has decimated many bowling line-ups and records. Rizwan, on the other hand, has scored plenty of runs as an opener. Here we compare their stats in T20I cricket (2022).

Runs tally Leading run scorers in 2022

With 801 runs in 23 games, Suryakumar is leading the run-scoring chart in T20Is this year. Rizwan follows him with 718 runs in 16 games. As per ESPNcricinfo, Suryakumar's tally is the third-highest for a player in a calendar year. Only Rizwan and Babar Azam are ahead of him on the list, having scored 1,326 and 929 T20I runs respectively, last year.

Number game Average and strike rate

Suryakumar averages 40.05 this year, while his strike rate (184.56) is the highest for a batter with at least 300 runs. Rizwan's average of 55.23 is the best among batters with at least 300 runs this year (full members). However, the Pakistan wicket-keeper is nowhere near the Indian dasher in terms of strike rate. He has been striking at 127.07 in T20Is this year.

Among full-member team players, Suryakumar's T20I career strike of 176.81 is the highest among batters with at least 150 runs in the format. Australia's Andrew Symonds is next on the list, having scored 337 runs at a strike rate of 169.34.

Fifties Who has more fifty-plus scores this year?

Rizwan has eight fifty-plus scores in T20Is this year, most for any batter so far. While he is yet to get a hundred this year, his highest score was recorded (88*) against England. Suryakumar is second on the list with seven such scores. He has smashed six fifties this year alongside a hundred against England. He scored a 55-ball 117 in that game.

Sixes SKY dominating the six-hitting chart

SKY has smashed most T20I sixes this year (51). Among full-member team players, WI's Rovman Powell follows him with 37 maximums. Suryakumar's sixes tally is also the highest for a batter in a calendar year. Meanwhile, Rizwan has smashed just 19 sixes this year. Suryakumar also has the most boundaries (68), while Rizwan's tally of 55 fours is the third-highest (full members).

The two dashers have been dominating the ICC T20I Rankings for batters. Rizwan is currently occupying the numero uno position with a rating of 854. Suryakumar, who went to the pinnacle for a brief period, occupies the second spot, with his rating being 838.

Rizwan has scored 2,357 runs in 71 T20Is at an average and a strike rate of 52.37 and 128.37. He has 21 fifties and a ton in the format. Suryakumar, on the other hand, has scored 1,045 runs in 34 matches. He has nine fifties and a hundred in T20Is, while his average and strike rate read 38.70 and 176.81, respectively.

Stats Overall in T20s this year

Rizwan, who leads Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League, has most runs in T20s this year (1,539 in 35 matches). With 546 runs in 12 games, he was the second-highest run-getter in the competition. Suryakumar, who represents Mumbai Indians (MI), missed the majority of IPL 2022 due to injury issues. He has so far scored 1,140 runs in 33 T20s this year.