Decoding the rise of Mumbai Indians star batsman Suryakumar Yadav

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Jul 26, 2021, 01:18 pm

The journey of Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav

Middle-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav once again proved his mettle as Team India registered a 38-run victory over Sri Lanka in the first T20I. The 30-year-old slammed his second T20I half-century (50) after the hosts were reduced to 51/2 in the first innings. Suryakumar has been consistent in white-ball cricket after making the cut. We take a look at his journey so far.

A stellar IPL career

Over the years, Suryakumar has shown his class in the Indian Premier League. Ever since he made his IPL debut in 2012, the Mumbai Indians batter has racked up 2,197 runs from 108 games at an average of 29.68. The stylish batsman has a strike-rate of 135.28, and owns 12 fifty-plus scores. Suryakumar has been serving as a game-changer for MI.

Suryakumar shone in the 2020 IPL season

Suryakumar was at his best in the 2020 edition of IPL. This was the third consecutive season where he smashed over 400 runs. He finished in the top-ten in terms of runs (480), having registered his best average in a season (40.00). Suryakumar also slammed four 50+ scores in the season. His tally of 61 fours remained the second-highest after Shikhar Dhawan (67).

Suryakumar was excluded from the Indian squad

Despite impressing with match-winning performances, Suryakumar failed to make the cut for the Australian tour. After the team announcement, the Indian selectors faced backlash for his exclusion. A number of experts and former players also took a dig at them.

Suryakumar made his international debut in 2021

Suryakumar finally won the trust of selectors this year when he was selected for the white-ball series against England. The Indian batter smashed a brilliant 57 (31) in his debut T20I innings. He looked impressive in the following T20I as well (scored 32). Against Sri Lanka, he scored 31*, 53, and 40 in the three ODIs. He then slammed 50 in the first T20I.

Surya scored a six off his first ball

In March, Suryakumar became the first Indian to score a six off the first ball of his T20I career. He hammered a bouncer from Jofra Archer over fine leg in the fourth over. Notably, Archer had delivered the ball at 143.9 KPH.

A look at his First-class numbers

Suryakumar has been a veteran of domestic cricket. Having burst on to the circuit in 2010, the Indian batter has smashed 5,326 First-class runs from 77 matches at 44.01. He also owns 2,903 from 101 List A games at 38.19. Over the years, he has scaled new heights in T20 cricket. Suryakumar has racked up 3,879 T20 runs in 181 matches (22 fifties).

Suryakumar could bolster India's middle-order in T20 World Cup

Considering his attributes, Suryakumar could bolster India's middle-order in the upcoming T20 World Cup. He has been playing the Sri Lankan spinners seamlessly on the sluggish Premadasa track. The conditions in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah, the venues of T20 WC, will suit the gameplay of SKY. Suryakumar has emerged as a 360-degree batsman, who knows how to operate in the middle phase.