N'Golo Kante gets ruled out of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 19, 2022, 12:24 pm 2 min read

Kante has had an operation on a hamstring injury

FIFA World Cup holders France suffered a huge blow with N'Golo Kante being ruled out of the 2022 edition in Qatar. Kante has had an operation on a hamstring injury and that will see him be out of action for four months. Chelsea confirmed the news via a statement. The senior mid-fielder suffered the injury during Chelsea's 2-2 draw versus Spurs in August.

Kante 'N'Golo is now expected to be sidelined for four months'

Chelsea stated Kante visited a specialist for rehab and the decision on an operation was mutually agreed. "The midfielder visited a specialist with the club's medical department to explore the options for his rehabilitation approach and it was mutually agreed for N'Golo to have surgery to repair the damage." "Following a successful operation, N'Golo is now expected to be sidelined for four months."

James Chelsea's Reece James ruled out as well

Earlier, England's star defender Reece James was ruled out of the World Cup. The 22-year-old suffered a knee injury during the Blues' 2-0 win in the Champions League match against AC Milan. Chelsea posted an official update on Saturday, stating that the right-back is expected to be out for eight weeks. England begin their World Cup campaign on November 21.

Presence France will miss Kante's presence

Kante played a key role for France in their 2018 FIFA World Cup win. Missing his services serves as a blow for Didier Deschamps. Kante alongside Paul Pogba dominated the scenes for France in Russia and now the French team could see both players miss the global event in Qatar. Chelsea will also feel Kante's absence given his pedigree in mid-field.

Information Kante has made 53 appearances for the French team

Kante has so far made 53 appearances for France, scoring two goals. However, injuries have bothered him of late and in 2022, he has played just two games for his national side. His best campaign was in 2018, in which he managed 16 appearances.

Jota Diogo Jota ruled out as well

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has also been ruled out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The 25-year-old former Wolves player was taken off on a stretcher in the final moments of Liverpool's 1-0 Premier League win against Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday. Jota has always been a key figure for Portugal and his absence serves a blow for the Euro 2016 winners.