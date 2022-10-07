Sports

Europa League, wins for Manchester United and Arsenal: Key stats

Oct 07, 2022

Manchester United and Arsenal enjoyed wins

Manchester United and Arsenal enjoyed wins on matchday 3 of the UEFA Europa League 2022-23 season. United had to hold on to a nervy 3-2 win over minnows Omonia away from home. Arsenal enjoyed a convincing 3-0 victory against FK Bodo/Glimt. Meanwhile, AS Roma suffered a stunning defeat at home versus Real Betis. Here are the stats.

Arsenal Arsenal zoom to a classy 3-0 win

Eddie Nketiah poked in the opener after Kieran Tierney's powerful effort came back off the post. Fabio Vieira then crossed the ball in for Rob Holding, who headed in a second. Portugal's Vieira then made it 3-0 late on. Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have won four successive matches in all competitions. Arsenal top their Europa League group, having collected six points from 2 games.

Man U Man United earn a nervy 3-2 win

Marcus Rashford scored a brace as Manchester United overcame Omonia. The Cypriot side took a shock lead into half time through Karim Ansarifard. United were sloppy, giving the ball away after dominating the scenes. However Rashford equalized eight minutes after the break before setting up Anthony Martial moments later. Rashford made it 3-1 late on, before Nikolas Panayiotou got one back.

Opta stats Crucial numbers for Arsenal

Arsenal have won as many as nine of their opening 10 games to a season in all competitions for just a third time in the club's history. Arsenal did so in 1903-04 and in 2007-08 (both nine wins). Nketiah, has scored 12 goals across his last 15 starts for Arsenal in all competitions. He has netted in each of his last four starts.

United Man United script this unique record

As per Opta, Man United's last 5 competitive goals have come via substitutes. This is now a club record in the Premier League era. The previous was four in a row from February 1999, when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scored four as a sub in the 8-1 PL win over Nottingham Forest.

Information Rashford registers this unique record

Rashford has become the first Manchester United substitute to both score and assist in a UEFA Europa League match, with this being their 47th game in the competition.