Former WWE wrestler Sara Lee passes away aged 30

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 07, 2022, 12:48 pm 2 min read

Sara Lee has passed away aged 30 (Photo credit: Twitter/@TheWestinBlake)

Former WWE wrestler Sara Lee has passed away at the age of 30. Her mother shared a statement on social media confirming the same. However, a cause of death was not disclosed. Sara was the winner of 2015 World Wrestling Entertainment reality competition series "Tough Enough," She then spent a few months in NXT participating in Live Shows. Here are further details.

Mourning We are all in shock, says Sara's mother

Sara's mother penned an emotional note on social media. "It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that our Sarah Weston has gone to be with Jesus," her mother, Teri Lee, wrote in a statement. "We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn," she added.

Twitter Post A sad day!

WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee. As a former "Tough Enough" winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/jtjjnG52n7 — WWE (@WWE) October 7, 2022

Sara Key details about Sara

Sara was married to former WWE wrestler Westin Blake. They are parents to three children. According to Midland Daily News, Sara belonged from the small town of Hope, Michigan in USA. She was a 2010 graduate of Meridian high school in Sanford, Michigan. She was on the track team there and was also a competitive power-lifter. Lee was released from WWE in 2016.

Twitter Post Chelsea Green on Sara

No tweet or amount of words can bring back this beautiful human, but all of my heart goes out to @TheWestinBlake their family. Sara Lee will be missed greatly. ♥️

The photo on the left is how I will always remember her - laughing, smiling, carefree. pic.twitter.com/XLlLFXDOcF — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) October 6, 2022

Words Green reflects on Sara

"No tweet or amount of words can bring back this beautiful human, but all of my heart goes out to @TheWestinBlake & their family. Sara Lee will be missed greatly," tweeted wrestler Chelsea Green. "The photo on the left is how I will always remember her - laughing, smiling, carefree," she added.