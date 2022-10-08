Sports

Premier League 2022-23, Chelsea beat Wolves 3-0: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 08, 2022, 09:24 pm 2 min read

Havertz has raced to 25 goals for Chelsea in all competitions (Source: Twitter/@premierleague)

Chelsea overcame a lacklustre Wolves in the Premier League 2022-23 season on Saturday. Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic, and Armando Broja handed Graham Potter's side all three points. Chelsea have gathered pace, picking up their third successive win in all competitions, including twice in the Premier League. Chelsea have moved to fourth in the table with this win. Here's more.

Duo Havertz scores his 25th Chelsea goal; Pulisic shines

Making his 64th Premier League appearance, Havertz has how raced to 14 goals, including two this season. He also has six PL assists. Overall, Havertz has raced to 25 goals for Chelsea in all competitions (103 games). Meanwhile, Pulisic scored his 20th PL goal in 82 appearances. He has one goal and an assist in the PL 2022-23 season. Overall, he has 26 goals.

Mason Mount had a solid game for the Blues. He made two assists. Mount played 72 minutes and as per Squawka, he clocked 52 touches, created 5 chances, had 5 touches in opposition box, made 5 passes into opposition box, and won possession four times. Mount now has 22 PL assists in 113 appearances.

Having played 8 games, Chelsea have won five, drawn one, and lost two. Chelsea have collected 16 points so far. Meanwhile, Wolves are in the relegation zone, with six points from nine games. Wolves suffered their third straight defeat in the Premier League 2022-23 season.

Chelsea took a deserved lead in first-half extra time. Mount teed up Havertz at the back post. Mount was once again involved for the second goal. He made some neat exchanges with Pulisic on the left before the American slotted home. Forward Broja then added the side's third late on in the match. His accurate effort from distance did the damage on Wolves.