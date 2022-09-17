Sports

Meet the finalists of Durand Cup 2022

Bengaluru FC will take on Mumbai City FC in the final of the 131st Durand Cup. Bengaluru overcame the challenge of Indian Super League (ISL) champions Hyderabad FC in what was a 1-0 win. An own-goal from Hyderabad's Spanish defender Odei Zabala saw Bengaluru progress. Earlier, Mumbai City FC defeated Mohammedan SC 1-0. Bipin Singh scored the only goal of the match. Here's more.

Group A Bengaluru FC finished on top of Group A

Bengaluru FC were in Group A in the league stage. They went on to finish second behind Mohammedan Sporting. Bengaluru claimed 8 points from four games (W2 D2). Sporting were on top of the table with 10 points (W3 D1). Jamshedpur FC, FC Goa, and Indian Air Force followed suit in the group.

Mumbai Mumbai City FC topped Group B

Mumbai City FC topped Group B with seven points from four games (W2 D1 L1). Mumbai were top of Rajasthan United, who claimed seven points as well. Mohun Bagan, SC East Bengal, and Indian Navy followed suit. Mumbai City FC and Rajasthan United FC had higher number of points in the matches involving the three sides, alongside Mohun Bagan.

Do you know? What happened in the quarters?

In the quarters, Mumbai City FC beat Chennaiyin FC 5-3. Meanwhile, Bengaluru eked out a 2-1 win over Odisha FC. In the other quarter-final matches, Mohammedan tamed Kerala Blasters 3-0, whereas Hyderabad FC beat Rajasthan United 3-1.

Scorers A look at the top scorers

Mumbai City FC's Lallianzuala Chhangte has been the top scorer in the Durand Cup this year (7). Greg Stewart has amassed six goals for Mumbai City FC, which is the second-best in the tounrament. Bengaluru FC's Sivasakthi Narayanan has amassed four goals. Sunil Chhetri has three goals under his belt.

Wins Both clubs in search for a maiden Durand Cup honor

Both teams are aiming to win their maiden Durand Cup honor. Bengaluru FC have won won the ISL in 2018-19. Bengakuru have been two-time winners of the I-League in 2013-14 and 2015-16 respectively. Bengaluru have won the Federation Cup on three occasions. Mumbai won the regular ISL season (league standings) in 2020-21 before claiming the main trophy.