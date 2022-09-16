Sports

Duleep Trophy 2022, Prithvi Shaw smashes a ton: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Sep 16, 2022, 07:49 pm 2 min read

Shaw clobbered his 11th FC ton (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Prithvi Shaw whacked a 96-ball 104* against Central Zone in Duleep Trophy 2022 semi-final on Friday. The opening batter struck 11 fours and three sixes to conclude the Day 2 affair. Shaw, who slammed his 11th FC ton, piloted West Zone to 130/3 in 29 overs. Notably, he had creamed a 121-ball 113 against North Zone in the quarter-finals. We decode his stats.

Match How has the match panned out?

Put to bat, West Zone racked up 257/10, riding on fifties from Shaw and Rahul Tripathi. Chinaman Kumar Kartikeya dazzled for Central Zone as he picked a five-fer (5/66). West Zone then folded their rivals on 128, thanks to three-fers from Jaydev Unadkat and spinner Tanush Kotian. Mumbai, who lost three wickets, were steadied by Shaw and Armaan Jaffer to lead by 259 runs.

Domestic career 3,000 FC runs and counting!

Shaw debuted in FC against Tamil Nadu in Ranju Trophy 2016-17. He hammered a 120 playing only his second innings, guiding Mumbai past 250. Since then, the aggressive opening batter has featured in 36 FC matches and compiled 3,046 runs (100s: 11, 50s: 14). Meanwhile, Shaw holds 2,316 and 2,069 runs in List A and T20s, averaging 56.48 and 25.23, respectively.

International A dream Test debut for Shaw!

Shaw took the cricketing fraternity by storm, bashing 134 on his Test debut against West Indies in 2018. Aged 18, Shaw became the youngest centurion in Tests. He was dropped from Tests after poor returns in the infamous Adelaide Test. So far, he owns 339 runs at 42.37. Shaw has 189 runs in ODIs, and last featured on the Sri Lanka tour in 2021.

Ranji Trophy Shaw averaged 35.50 in Ranji Trophy 2021-22

Shaw had a mediocre run by his standards in the Ranji Trophy 2021-22. He managed 355 runs across 10 innings, averaging 35.50. He whipped three fifties, with the best score of 72. Shaw captained Mumbai to the Ranji Trophy finals, where he belted 47 and 44 in the first and second innings respectively. Mumbai eventually lost by six wickets to Madhya Pradesh.

Information A dynamic player in IPL

Shaw is often lauded for his intent and prolific scoring in IPL. Playing for Delhi Capitals, the right-hander has battered 1,588 runs in 63 matches. Most notably, he has struck at a distinguishable rate of 147.44. He has thumped 12 fifties (HS: 99 vs KKR).