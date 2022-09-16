Sports

Davis Cup, Norway vs India: All you need to know

Written by V Shashank Edited by Rajdeep Saha Sep 16, 2022, 05:54 pm 3 min read

India face a sturdy-looking Norway in Davis Cup on Friday (Source: Twitter/@AITA__Tennis)

Team India will lock horns with Norway in the Davis Cup tie of World Group One later this evening. World number two and US Open runner-up, Casper Ruud, will be in action in the first match of the tie against Prajnesh Gunneswaran. India downed Denmark 4-0 in the World Group One playoff tie in New Delhi earlier this March to proceed further. Here's more.

India vs Norway Ruud to make his presence felt in singles and doubles

India will engage in a five-match duel against Norway in the World Group 1 tie in Lillehammer. The first of the two singles matches commence at 9:30 PM IST on Friday. 23-year-old Ruud will then join hands with Viktor Durasovic to take on the Indian pair of Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni in the doubles. The match starts at 5:30 PM on Saturday.

Ruud Ruud has reached two Slam finals in 2022

Ruud, who had earlier reached the French Open final this year, made it to another summit clash. He sealed his second final berth at Grand Slams after a 7-6(5), 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 win over Karen Khachanov in the US Open semi-final. He eyed the world number one ranking but fell short after losing the final to Carlos Alcaraz 4-6, 6-2, 6-7(1), 3-6.

Match India floor Denmark 4-0 in playoff tie

Team India featuring the likes of Bhambri, Rohan Bopanna, Gunneswaran, Ramanathan, and Divij Sharan routed Denmark 4-0 at the Delhi Gymkhana Club in March 2022. Ramanathan clinched a 6-3, 6-2 win over Christian Sigsgaard in the opening tie. Bhambri beat Mikael Torpegaard 6-4, 6-4, followed by a three-set win for Bopanna-Sharan against Frederik Nielsen-Torpegaard. Ramanathan trounced Johannes Ingildsen to seal the deal.

2020-21 How did India fare in the Davis Cup 2020-21?

India were seeded 22nd in the last edition's Davis Cup in World Group One. India, however, suffered a 1-3 drubbing against unseeded Finland. Gunneswaran lost in straight sets to Otto Virtanen. Ramanathan was bested by Emil Ruusuvuori 4-6, 5-7. The duo of Rohan Bopanna- Ramanathan succumbed to a straight-set defeat, followed by a solo win from Gunneswaran against Patrik Niklas-Salminen (6-3, 7-5).

Performance India's performance at the Davis Cup

India, who debuted at the premium team event in 1921, are in search of their maiden title at the 'World Cup of Tennis'. They have concluded as the runner-up thrice (1966, 1974, 1987). Leander Paes has the most wins by an Indian (93-35), including a 45-13 win-loss record in doubles. He has also featured in the most number of ties (58).