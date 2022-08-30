Premier League, Bournemouth sack manager Scott Parker: Decoding his stats
Premier League club Bournemouth have sacked head coach Scott Parker after just four games in the 2022-23 season. Bournemouth were mauled 9-0 by Liverpool on Saturday and this prompted the club to get rid of the former Fulham manager. Bournemouth won their opening match but have since then faced three successive defeats. Here we present Parker's key managerial stats.
"In order for us to keep progressing as a team and a club as a whole, it is unconditional that we are aligned in our strategy to run the club sustainably," said Bournemouth owner Maxim Demin. He said the approach has helped the club earn success in recent times and a search for a new manager will begin immediately.