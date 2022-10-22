Sports

2022 T20 World Cup, SL vs IRE: Preview and stats

Sri Lanka enjoy a two-match win streak in the tourney underway (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

A hostile-looking Sri Lanka will face Ireland in Sunday's Super 12 clash of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup. SL sneaked out of the group stage, thanks to a dominant display against UAE and later a 16-run win over Netherlands. The Asia Cup winners will look to build on the win streak. Meanwhile, Ireland aren't a side to be undermined. Here is the preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The Bellerive Oval in Hobart will host this fixture. Sides batting first have won five of nine T20Is played here. It has been a high-scoring venue, with 165 as the average first innings total. Pacers should make the most of the overcast conditions on offer. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed (9:30 AM IST) on Hotstar (paid subscription).

Information Here's the head-to-head record

Sri Lanka have a 2-0 win-loss record against Ireland. Their maiden meet was during the 2009 T20 WC, with SL eking out a nine-run win, credit to Mahela Jayawardene's 78. SL then handed a 70-run beating in their second and final meet last year.

SL vs IRE An enthrallng contest awaits the cricketing fraternity

SL openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis have had plenty of success since the Asia Cup. Bhanuka Rajapaksa can be backed to render hefty blows. Wanindu Hasaranga remains the mainstay in their bowling attack. For Ireland, Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie need to deliver the goods as was the case against Netherlands. Speedsters Joshua Little and Mark Adair are genuine threats with the ball.

Probable XI A look at the Probable XI of both sides

Sri Lanka (Probable XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara. Ireland (Probable XI): Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little.

Stats Who are the key performers?

Kusal Mendis has smashed three fifties in last eight T20Is, including 44-ball 79 against Netherlands. Pathum Nissanka's last six knocks: 52(37), 55*(48), 8(11), 9(10), 74(60), 14(21). Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has affected 26 dismissals in 14 matches this year, averaging 15.26. Paul Stirling has clubbed 3,085 runs at 28.83 (100s: 1, 50s: 21). Seamer Mark Adair has clipped 75 T20I wickets, averaging a stunning 19.52.

