BBL to be reduced to 43 games from 2024-25 edition

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jan 03, 2023, 11:45 am 2 min read

BBL has been running since 2011-12 (Source: Twitter/@BBL)

Australia's premier T20 competition Big Bash League (BBL) will be trimmed down to 43 games from the 2024-25 season, 18 less than the current length. The reduction is a part of Cricket Australia's newly-signed seven-year domestic broadcast deal with Foxtel Group and Seven West Media. Notably, BBL has been struggling with viewership due to the non-participation of many national team players.

Why does this story matter?

One of the most prominent T20 leagues, BBL was first played in 2011-12.

The 2017-18 season was the last edition that saw 43 games in the league (including three post-league matches).

It has since expanded to 61 games, including a finals series featuring five matches.

The competition often coincides with Australia's international schedule, restricting national players to participate in the league.

Seven-year broadcast deal signed by CA

The new broadcast deal will run from mid-2024 till the end of the 2030-31 season. Seven and Foxtel have paid $1.5 billion for the deal. In 2018, they signed the ongoing six-year deal at a value of $1.18 billion. Before Seven and Foxtel, CA was associated with Nine Network, which held them for more than 40 years.

Seven and CA's tussle over content

Seven and CA had been tussling over content since 2020. The lack of viewership in BBL is the major reason behind the same. The broadcaster even threatened to pull out of the deal midway and settle proceedings at the Federal Court of Australia in June. With the contract getting extended, Seven has now also agreed to withdraw the case.

Warner, Smith to feature in the ongoing BBL

The ongoing BBL season is coinciding with the three-match Australia vs South Africa Test series, which is scheduled to end on January 8. Star players David Warner (Sydney Thunder), Steve Smith (Sydney Sixers), and Travis Head (Adelaide Strikers) have committed to feature in the tournament after the Test series. This ongoing BBL edition is scheduled to run till February 4.