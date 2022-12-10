Sports

Alzarri Joseph becomes leading wicket-taker in international cricket in 2022

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 10, 2022, 01:01 pm 3 min read

Joseph now boasts 67 international wickets in 2022 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Though West Indies are struggling in the ongoing second Test against Australia, their pacer Alzarri Joseph has accomplished a massive milestone. On Friday (December 9), the right-arm speedster became the highest wicket-taker in international cricket in 2022. He went past Nepal leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane's tally of 66 scalps by dismissing Cameron Green. Here we look at his stats this year.

Why does this story matter?

Joseph has emerged as a vital cog of West Indies' team across formats.

Although the Caribbean side has struggled in the last few years, Joseph has gone from strength to strength.

His numbers across formats speak volumes of his prowess.

Meanwhile, no other WI bowler has scalped 50 or more wickets this year.

The pacer would like to extend his purple patch.

How has Joseph fared in Adelaide?

Australia, who won the opening Test by 164 runs, elected to bat after winning the toss in the second Test in Adelaide. Joseph, who went wicketless in the first Test, drew the first blood for WI by dismissing David Warner for 21. He later dismissed Green for nine to go atop the tally. He finished with innings figures of 2/107 in 31 overs.

Joseph's tremendous run in 2022

Joseph has completed 67 wickets in 34 matches and 40 innings this year. Second-placed Lamichhane boasts 66 scalps in 32 innings (all white-ball matches). Among full-member team players, New Zealand pacer Tim Southee follows the list with 62 wickets in 37 innings. Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein is the next WI player on the list, having scalped 48 wickets in 39 innings.

His performance across formats

With 24 wickets in seven Tests, Joseph is WI's highest wicket-taker in Tests in 2022 (Best: 3/33). His tally of 27 wickets in 17 ODIs this year is only second to Hosein (30) among Caribbean players (Best: 3/36). The 26-year-old, who made his T20I debut in July this year, has so far scalped 16 wickets in 11 outings (Best: 4/16).

A look at his overall stats

Joseph currently boasts 64 wickets in 24 Tests at 37.47. In ODIs, he has so far scalped 87 wickets in 54 games with his economy rate being 5.22 (Best figures: 5/56). His average and economy rate in T20Is read 18.69 and 7.47, respectively. His tally of 112 international wickets since 2020 is the highest for a WI bowler. Jason Holder (95) follows him.

How has the Adelaide Test proceeded?

Centuries from Marnus Labuschagne (163) and Travis Head (175) powered Australia to 511/7 (declared) in the first innings. Besides Joseph, debutant Devon Thomas took two wickets. In reply, the visitors have lost wickets at regular intervals and were reduced to 102/6. They need some serious performances to script a comeback in the Day-Night Test. Notably, Australia boast an unassailable 1-0 lead.