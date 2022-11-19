Sports

Decoding the astonishing numbers of Steve Smith in ODI cricket

Nov 19, 2022

Steve Smith scored a stellar half-century against England in the second ODI of the three-match series on November 19. The veteran batter scored 94 off 114 deliveries, a knock studded with five boundaries and a six. Riding on his brilliance, Australia posted 280/8 in their allotted 50 overs, subsequently clinching the contest by 72 runs. Here we look at Smith's ODI stats.

Performance Smith puts up a stunning show

Smith arrived at number three following David Warner's dismissal in the in the sixth over. The 33-year-old, who has been in fine form lately, was positive from the outset as he looked busy between the wickets. He added 101 and 90 runs alongside Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh, respectively. While he looked set to touch the three-figure mark, Adil Rashid dismissed him for 94.

Career A look at his numbers in ODI cricket

Smith, who made his ODI debut in February 2010, has so far slammed 4,896 runs in the format in 138 games. The batter, who is Australia's 17th highest run-scorer in the format, boats an average and strike rate of 45.33 and 87.52, respectively. The tally includes 29 half-centuries and 12 tons. His highest score of 164 was recorded against New Zealand in December 2016.

2,500 runs Smith surpasses the 2,500-run mark on home soil

Smith has now surpassed the 2,500-run mark in ODIs at home. He has compiled 2,592 runs at an average of 57.60. Smith has amassed nine centuries and 12 fifties at home. Versus England, he has piled up 500-plus runs (580) at 41.42. Meanwhile, Smith tallies 1,579 ODI runs away (home of opposition) at 34.32. At neutral venues, he has compiled 725 runs at 42.64.

Form Sensational run in 2022

Smith has been on a roll in ODIs this year, having scored 518 runs in 10 games. He is Australia's leading run-scorer in the format in 2022. While he averages 74 in this period, his strike rate is just over 80. The tally includes four half-centuries and a ton. His last four knocks in ODIs read 94, 80*, 105, and 61.

Feat Fastest Australian to complete 14,000 international runs

Smith, during the course of the game, became the fastest Australian batter to complete 14,000 international runs. He achieved the feat in his 328th innings. Overall, he is the ninth Aussie to get the landmark. He has 8,161 runs in 87 Tests at an astonishing average of 60.01. In T20Is, Smith has scored 1,008 runs in 63 games at a strike rate of 125.22.

Information Smith joins an elite list

Meanwhile, Ricky Ponting is Australia's highest run-scorer with 27,368 runs at the highest level. Besides Smith, Steve Waugh (18,496), Allan Border (17,698), Michael Clarke (17,112), David Warner (16,612), Mark Waugh (16,529), Adam Gilchrist (15,437), and Matthew Hayden (15,064) are the other Aussies with 14,000-plus runs.

Numbers Smith surpasses 1,000 ODI runs versus England

Meanwhile, Smith has enjoyed batting against the Brits in ODIs. He has scored 1,038 runs in 32 ODIs against England at an average and strike rate of 38.44 and 83.3, respectively. The tally includes five fifties and a ton. Overall, he is Australia's seventh-highest run-getter against England in the format. Smith, with bowls leg-spin, has also scalped 15 wickets against the Brits.

Match Summary How did the match pan out?

Besides Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh also scored fifty for Australia. Chasing 281, England lost wickets early on before James Vince and Sam Billings steadied the ship with half-centuries. However, once the duo departed, the visitors couldn't do much and got bundled out for 208. As Australia also won the opener, they have now clinched the three-match series 2-0.