Sports

Who is West Indies batter Tagenarine Chanderpaul? Decoding his stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 30, 2022, 03:58 pm 3 min read

Tagenarine Chanderpaul has been in sublime form lately (Source: Twitter/Cricket.com.au)

West Indies have named their squad for the upcoming Test tour of Australia. Son of batting legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Tagenarine Chanderpaul has earned his maiden call-up. He is expected to open the batting alongside skipper Kraigg Brathwaite. The two-match series will get underway on November 30 in Perth. The Caribbean team will also play a couple of warm-up games prior to the series.

Context Why does it matter?

Tagenarine was picked as a reserve batter for the home series against Bangladesh earlier this year.

John Campbell, who opened with Brathwaite in that series, was recently handed a four-year ban for violating an anti-doping rule.

Tagenarine has been in staggering form lately and would like to shine in international cricket as well.

However, tackling Aussie pacers at their home would take some beating.

Details Who is Tagenarine Chanderpaul?

Tagenarine was born on May 31, 1996, in Georgetown, Guyana. With 293 runs in six games, he was the fifth-highest run-scorer of the 2014 Under-19 World Cup. The southpaw made his First-Class debut for Guyana in 2013. His List-A debut came in 2015. He has been a vital part of the team in recent years. Notably, Tagenarine has played professional cricket alongside his father.

Do you know? Unique feat of father-son duo

In 2017, both Tagenarine and Shivnarine smashed half-centuries in the same First-Class match. It was the first instance of a father-son duo getting the landmark in the same FC game since George Gunn and his son George Vernon struck tons for Nottinghamshire in 1931.

Statement What did the lead selector say?

Desmond Haynes, West Indies' Lead Selector, has backed Tagenarine to shine against the Aussies. "We have one newcomer in Tagenarine Chanderpaul. He equipped himself very well in the West Indies Championship four-day matches," he stated. "He also did a very good job at the top of the order against Bangladesh A. He has what it takes to do well at the highest level."

Form Tagenarine has been on a roll

Tagenarine finished the 2021-22 West Indies four-day championship as the second-highest run-scorer. He smashed 439 runs in five matches at an average of 39.94. The 26-year-old also smashed a couple of centuries in the season. Tagenarine followed it up with a 59 against Bangladesh in a tour match. His last five First-Class scores read: 43, 38, 23, 109* and 49.

Information His overall stats in professional cricket

Tagenarine has so far smashed 2,669 runs in 50 First-Class matches at an average of 34.21. He has 10 fifties and five centuries under his belt. In List A cricket, the 26-year-old has 433 runs in 15 games with his average being 28.86 (50s: 2).

Information Bangladesh's Test squad for Australia tour

Bangladesh's Test squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood (vice-captain), Shamarh Brooks, Nkrumah Bonner, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva (wicket-keeper), Devon Thomas (wicket-keeper), Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Alzarri Joseph, Anderson Phillip, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales