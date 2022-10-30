Serie A 2022-23, Inter Milan trounce Sampdoria 3-0: Key stats
Inter Milan enjoyed a superb 3-0 win over Sampdoria on matchday 12 of the Serie A 2022-23 season. It was a much needed result for Inter, who stay fifth after a fourth successive victory. Stefan de Vrij, Nicolo Barella, and Joaquin Correa scored for the hosts in a match which they dominated. Here we present the key stats registered.
Inter picked up their 8th win this season, racing 24 points (L4). Inter have scored 25 goals (second-highest) and have a goal difference of 8. Sampdoria are 18th, suffering their eighth defeat of the season (W1 D3 L8). In terms of match stats, Inter clocked 17 attempts, managing 8 on target. Inter managed 52% ball possession with an 81% pass accuracy.
Barela scored his a goal in his 3rd successive league game. As per Opta, previously three Inter Milan mid-fielders managed to score in 3 matches in a row since 1994-95 (3-points win era): Cambiasso (in 2008), Perisic (in 2016) and Calhanoglu (in 2021). Barella now has five Serie A goals and four assists in the ongoing season.
Stefan de Vrij has managed to score 12 headed goals in the Serie A. As per Opta, since 2016-17, only Willi Orban (15), Virgil van Dijk, and Sergio Ramos (13 each) have produced better numbers than de Vrij in Europe's top-five leagues.
Earlier, Napoli ran riot against Sassuolo in a 4-0 win. Victor Osimhen scored a hat-trick for Napoli as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia added a 4th. Osimhen has raced to 7 goals in 8 Serie A games this season. Napoli extended their lead at the top and are unbeaten so far (W10 D2). Napoli have 32 points, six above second-paced AC Milan, who are in action tonight.