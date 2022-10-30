Sports

Serie A 2022-23, Inter Milan trounce Sampdoria 3-0: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 30, 2022, 03:49 pm 2 min read

Inter Milan enjoyed a superb 3-0 win over Sampdoria on matchday 12 of the Serie A 2022-23 season. It was a much needed result for Inter, who stay fifth after a fourth successive victory. Stefan de Vrij, Nicolo Barella, and Joaquin Correa scored for the hosts in a match which they dominated. Here we present the key stats registered.

Details A look at the standings and match stats

Inter picked up their 8th win this season, racing 24 points (L4). Inter have scored 25 goals (second-highest) and have a goal difference of 8. Sampdoria are 18th, suffering their eighth defeat of the season (W1 D3 L8). In terms of match stats, Inter clocked 17 attempts, managing 8 on target. Inter managed 52% ball possession with an 81% pass accuracy.

Barella Unique record for Barella

Barela scored his a goal in his 3rd successive league game. As per Opta, previously three Inter Milan mid-fielders managed to score in 3 matches in a row since 1994-95 (3-points win era): Cambiasso (in 2008), Perisic (in 2016) and Calhanoglu (in 2021). Barella now has five Serie A goals and four assists in the ongoing season.

Do you know? Stefan de Vrij clocks this feat

Stefan de Vrij has managed to score 12 headed goals in the Serie A. As per Opta, since 2016-17, only Willi Orban (15), Virgil van Dijk, and Sergio Ramos (13 each) have produced better numbers than de Vrij in Europe's top-five leagues.

Napoli Napoli thrash Sassuola, remain unbeaten

Earlier, Napoli ran riot against Sassuolo in a 4-0 win. Victor Osimhen scored a hat-trick for Napoli as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia added a 4th. Osimhen has raced to 7 goals in 8 Serie A games this season. Napoli extended their lead at the top and are unbeaten so far (W10 D2). Napoli have 32 points, six above second-paced AC Milan, who are in action tonight.