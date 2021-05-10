Serie A, AC Milan thrash Juventus 3-0: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on May 10, 2021, 03:36 pm

AC Milan thrashed Juventus 3-0 in gameweek 35 of the Serie A 2020-21 season. The win sees Milan move to third in the standings, leapfrogging Napoli. Meanwhile, Juventus slipped to fifth and are in danger of missing out on Champions League football next season. Milan took their revenge on Juve, who had outclassed them 3-1 in the previous league meeting this season. Here's more.

Match details

Milan overcome Juventus in Turin

The two sides went into the game joint-fourth in Serie A. Brahim Diaz gave Milan the lead right on half-time with a stunning strike. Milan also saw Franck Kessie miss a penalty in the 58th minute. However, Ante Rebic and on-loan Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori scored crucial goals at the death to give Milan three points.

Opta stats

Notable records scripted by Milan

AC Milan have won a Serie A away match against Juventus for the first time since March 2011. Juventus goalie Wojciech Szczesny has saved three of the four penalties he has faced against AC Milan in the Serie A. Meanwhile, no side in the Top-5 European Leagues in 2020-21 have failed to convert more penalties than AC Milan (5, level with Eibar).

Numbers

Interesting numbers from the Juventus-Milan game

Milan have now won 14 away league games this season. As per the team's website, only rivals Inter Milan have fared better (15) in the 2006-07 season. Milan have also scored eight goals in their last three Serie A games against Juventus. Juve have conceded three goals at home to AC Milan in Serie A for the first time since January 2010.

Do you know?

Diaz scripts this record for Milan

Spaniard Diaz (21 years and 279 days) is the youngest AC Milan player to score away from home against Juventus in Serie A since Alexandre Pato (19y 103d) in December 2008.