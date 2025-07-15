Mitchell Starc reflects on fifer in his 100th Test: Details 

Mitchell Starc , Australia's ace fast bowler, has etched his name in the annals of cricket history. In a remarkable performance during the fourth innings of the third and final Test against West Indies in Kingston, Starc took six wickets for just nine runs. The match was also his 100th Test appearance. His effort not only helped Australia win the Day-Night Test by 176 runs but also set a new record for the fastest five-wicket haul in Test history.

Match impact Starc's stellar performance leads Australia to series win Starc's exceptional bowling spell decimated the West Indies batting order, reducing them to a paltry 27 runs. The performance was instrumental in Australia clinching a 3-0 series victory over West Indies. It also marked Starc's 400th Test wicket, further cementing his status as one of Australia's all-time greats. "It's certainly been uncomfortable throughout the week," said Starc after the match, adding that he was happy just to have a win and sing the song.

Personal reflection I'll cherish this spell for a long time: Starc Starc, who was once doubtful about day-night Tests, now holds the record for most wickets in this format with 81. He said after the match, "It's good for my record." Reflecting on his landmark Test, he said it was a special week to play and wear the baggy green. "It's been one I'll cherish for a long time," he added. "I felt like my rhythm has been pretty good for a while now," Starc said about his form.

Summary How did the game pan out? Australia had scored 225 runs in their first innings, which was followed by a dismal performance from West Indies, who were bowled out for just 143. Alzarri Joseph took 5-27 as the West Indies bowled out Australia for 121 in the third innings, leaving a chase of 204 runs for victory. However, stellar spells from Starc and Scott Boland meant WI were folded for 27. Steve Smith's 48 in Australia's first innings was the highest individual score in this match.