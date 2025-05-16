What's the story

Bangladesh cricketer Mustafizur Rahman has received a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to join Delhi Capitals (DC) for the remaining league matches of IPL 2025.

The BCB confirmed the same in a statement, adding that Mustafizur is available from May 18-24, 2025.

However, he won't be playing the playoffs if DC qualify, owing to prior commitments.