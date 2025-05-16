Mustafizur Rahman cleared for IPL 2025 with Delhi Capitals: Details
What's the story
Bangladesh cricketer Mustafizur Rahman has received a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to join Delhi Capitals (DC) for the remaining league matches of IPL 2025.
The BCB confirmed the same in a statement, adding that Mustafizur is available from May 18-24, 2025.
However, he won't be playing the playoffs if DC qualify, owing to prior commitments.
Player update
Mustafizur's immediate schedule and DC's player situation
Before joining DC, Mustafizur will play Bangladesh's first T20I against UAE in Sharjah on Saturday.
Whether he will be ready for the IPL match on May 18, after reaching India later that day, is still unclear.
The deal between DC and Mustafizur hit a few bumps earlier this week when the BCB said it hadn't yet received a request for a no-objection certificate.
Team changes
Starc, Ferreira to miss rest of IPL 2025 season
Mitchell Starc has confirmed he won't return to India for the rest of IPL 2025. The decision comes after he played in a match that was abandoned in Dharamsala and will be replayed.
Donovan Ferreira, who played just one game this season, won't be returning either.
The development allows Starc to focus on the World Test Championship (WTC) final without any distractions from T20 matches in India.
Starc has been instrumental for DC this season, leading the side with 14 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 26.14.
Signing
DC signed Mustafizur Rahman as Jake Fraser-McGurk replacement
Earlier, DC signed Rahman as a replacement for Australian batter Jake Fraser-McGurk in the ongoing IPL 2025 season.
The 23-year-old Australian player was earlier signed by DC during the mega auction for ₹9 crore. DC used the Right to Match card for the player.
However, Fraser-McGurk confirmed his withdrawal from the tournament after it was suspended.
Rahman
Mustafizur Rahman: A seasoned IPL player
Rahman is no stranger to the IPL, having previously represented DC in the 2022 and 2023 seasons.
During his time with the team, he took nine wickets over the two seasons. Apart from playing for DC, he also represented the likes of Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.
Overall, he owns 61 scalps from 57 IPL matches at 28.88. His experience and skills will be an asset as he takes on this new role.