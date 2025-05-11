IPL 2025: Franchises asked to assemble players by May 13
What's the story
According to The Indian Express report, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has asked all Indian Premier League teams, apart from Punjab Kings, to report to their respective venues by May 13.
The instruction comes as part of the BCCI's plan to prepare a new schedule and restart the IPL soon.
The board has also asked franchises to inform their international players about travel arrangements.
Notably, IPL 2025 suspended on May 9 amid the India-Pakistan cross-border tensions.
Preparations underway
Franchises working to bring back overseas players
Following the tournament's suspension, most international players and support staff returned home on May 9 itself.
As per fresh reports, the franchises are making arrangements to fly them back.
The BCCI's directive for teams to report by Tuesday shows its intention to complete the IPL by its scheduled date of May 25.
It is understood that the BCCI could resume the league with double headers.
The season has witnessed 58 games so far, including the abandoned match in Dharamsala.
Discussions ongoing
IPL chairman discusses resumption plans post-ceasefire
IPL chairman Arun Dhumal told The Indian Express the IPL could be resumed "immediately" after India and Pakistan announced a ceasefire on Saturday.
He said, "If it is possible to conduct it immediately... We need to work out the venue dates and everything, and we would now be speaking to all the stakeholders, including team owners, broadcasters, and everyone involved and find a way as to how to move forward."
Dhumal stressed on consulting the government in the process.
Information
What about venues?
Earlier, the BCCI had listed Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad as possible venues for the remaining IPL 2025 matches after its sudden suspension. However, the final venue will be decided after consulting the government.
Suspension
Here's what led to IPL 2025 suspension
As mentioned, the 2025 IPL season was suspended for a week amid cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.
The same was announced on Friday as tensions between the two nations escalated.
The Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match was suspended due to air raid warnings in nearby cities. However, the BCCI initially blamed a technical glitch for the cancelation.