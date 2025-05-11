What's the story

According to The Indian Express report, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has asked all Indian Premier League teams, apart from Punjab Kings, to report to their respective venues by May 13.

The instruction comes as part of the BCCI's plan to prepare a new schedule and restart the IPL soon.

The board has also asked franchises to inform their international players about travel arrangements.

Notably, IPL 2025 suspended on May 9 amid the India-Pakistan cross-border tensions.