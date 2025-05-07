Arshdeep Singh: Decoding his stats versus Delhi Capitals in IPL
Punjab Kings take on Delhi Capitals in Match 58 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season in Dharamsala on Thursday.
All eyes will be on Punjab Kings left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who has been in top form this season.
Arshdeep, who his PBKS' top wicket-taker in IPL history, will have his task cut out against DC.
Here we decode the bowler's stats.
Information
Arshdeep averages 31.16 against DC
As per ESPNcricinfo, across 7 matches against the Capitals, Arshdeep owns 6 wickets at an average of 31.16. His economy rate reads 8.90. His best spell reads 3/37.
Stats
Arshdeep's IPL 2025 and overall tournament stats
In the IPL 2025 campaign, Arshdeep has managed 16 scalps at 18.18 (ER: 8) from 11 matches (10 innings). He is PBKS' highest wicket-taker this season.
Overall, in 76 IPL matches, Arshdeep has claimed a total of 92 wickets at 25.46. He owns 2 four-fers and a fifer with his economy rate being 8.88.