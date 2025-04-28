This IPL record of Shaun Marsh continues to be untouched
Australian cricketer Shaun Marsh left a mark in the first season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008.
Playing for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), he produced some stunning performances during the tournament.
His phenomenal show earned him the first-ever Orange Cap.
Meanwhile, one of the records that Marsh scripted in that season continues to be untouched.
Century achievement
Only overseas batter with this feat
The only IPL century of Marsh's career came in Mohali, where he scored a brilliant 115 off 69 balls against Rajasthan Royals.
His innings comprised 11 fours and seven sixes, taking Punjab to 221/3. They later won the game by 41 runs.
Notably, the Australian batter had not played international cricket when he hammered this hundred.
It has been over 18 years since that knock but Marsh continues to be the only uncapped overseas centurion in IPL.
DYK
Second-most runs by an uncapped player in a season
As mentioned, Marsh eventually became the first player to win the Orange Cap after scoring 616 runs from 11 matches at 68.44.
To date, Marsh has the second-most runs by an uncapped player in a season.
He is only behind Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had a ground-breaking IPL season in 2023, where he scored 625 runs.
No other batter has 600-plus runs in this regard.
Stats
Marsh's IPL career in numbers
Marsh finished his IPL career with 2,477 runs across 71 games at a strike rate of 132.74.
The southpaw hammered 20 fifties besides a ton.
His average of 39.95 is still the second-best among overseas batters with at least 2,000 IPL runs.
Marsh last featured in the tourney in 2017.
The Australian overall retired with 7,050 runs in 215 T20 games at 37.90. The tally includes two tons and 57 fifties.