IPL: 140-plus totals after 4 down for below 15 runs
What's the story
During match 41 of IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians sealed their fourth straight win, beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets.
SRH were reeling at 13/4 early, but Heinrich Klaasen (71) and impact sub Abhinav Manohar (43) lifted them to 143/8.
Remarkably, it's now a team's fourth-highest total of 140+ after being 4 down for under 15 runs.
We decode such remarkable recoveries.
#1
183 - from 14/4 - PBKS vs MI, Mullanpur, 2024
In Match 33 of IPL 2024, Punjab Kings recovered from 14/4 to manage 183/10 in 19.1 overs while chasing 193 against MI.
Jasprit Bumrah and Gerald Coetzee dismantled the top order early, but a steady 35-run stand between Shashank Singh and Harpreet Singh stabilized the innings.
According to ESPNcricinfo, Ashutosh Sharma then powered PBKS with a blistering 61 off 28, propelling them to 183.
#2
146 - from 7/4 - DC vs MI, Wankhede, 2011
In Match 49 of IPL 2011, Delhi Capitals recovered from 7/4 while chasing 179 against MI to manage 146/10.
MI's bowlers, led by Munaf Patel's two wickets, crippled DC early.
Meanwhile, an 87-run stand between Venugopal Rao and James Hopes revived hopes, followed by another partnership between Irfan Pathan and Hopes.
Notably, Hopes top-scored with 55 before DC were bowled out in 19.5 overs.
#3
145/6 - from 7/4 - MI vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2017
Chasing 143 in Match 12 of IPL 2017, MI staged a remarkable comeback to beat RCB by four wickets.
After struggling at 7/4 in the third over, a 26-run stand between Kieron Pollard and Nitish Rana steadied things.
A match-winning 95-run partnership between Pollard and Krunal Pandya then sealed the chase (18.5 overs).
Pollard led the way with a brilliant 70 off 47 balls.
#4
143/8 - from 13/4 - SRH vs MI, Hyderabad, 2025
As mentioned, SRH staged a strong fightback against MI after collapsing to 13/4 by the fifth over.
A crucial 99-run partnership between Heinrich Klaasen and Abhinav Manohar shifted the momentum, with Klaasen scoring a superb 71 off 44.
However, Manohar's 43 off 37 wasn't enough, as Trent Boult's impressive 4/26 helped MI restrict SRH to 143/8.
Eventually, SRH won by seven wickets.