What's the story

During match 41 of IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians sealed their fourth straight win, beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets.

SRH were reeling at 13/4 early, but Heinrich Klaasen (71) and impact sub Abhinav Manohar (43) lifted them to 143/8.

Remarkably, it's now a team's fourth-highest total of 140+ after being 4 down for under 15 runs.

We decode such remarkable recoveries.