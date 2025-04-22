What's the story

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane has publicly slammed his team's openers after their latest loss to Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL)

KKR lost the match on Monday at the Eden Gardens. While Rahane himself made a half-century, the rest of the batting line-up failed to deliver.

The loss extends KKR's poor run in IPL 2025 and keeps them at the seventh position on the points table.