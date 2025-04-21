IPL 2025, KKR vs GT: Our Player of the Day
What's the story
Gujarat Titans thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 39 of IPL 2025 at Eden Gardens.
The Titans successfully defended 198 with vital contributions from their bowlers.
Earlier, substantial knocks from Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler powered their innings.
While Gill and Sudharsan added a 114-run stand, it was Buttler's whirlwind knock that made a difference. He is our Player of the Day.
Summary
How the match panned out
GT had a fine start, with Gill and Sudharsan adding 114 runs, after KKR elected to field.
While Gill missed his ton, Buttler played a knock, driving the Titans to 198/3 in 20 overs.
KKR lost Rahmanullah Gurbaz early, but Ajinkya Rahane kept them afloat.
Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Rinku Singh's efforts went in vain for KKR (159/8). GT eventually won by 39 runs.
Knock
Buttler's whirlwind knock powers GT
Although Gill and Sudharsan set the tone of GT's innings, the scoring rate dropped in middle overs.
Buttler, who came in at number three, played a valuable knock at that stage. He started with three successive boundaries off Andre Russell.
Buttler, who also smashed two boundaries in the final over, slammed an unbeaten 41 off 23 balls (8 fours).
Information
Buttler fancies playing at Eden Gardens
As per Cricbuzz, Buttler's last five T20 scores at Eden Gardens in Kolkata read 41*, 68, 107*, 0, and 89. The Englishman hammered 421 runs at an average of 70.16 at this venue in T20 cricket.
Stats
Third-most runs in IPL 2025
Buttler has been in blazing form in IPL 2025.
In eight matches, he has racked up 356 runs at an incredible average of 71.20. His strike-rate reads 165.58 (three half-centuries).
Overall, Buttler has amassed 3,938 runs from 115 IPL matches at an average of 39.77. The tally includes seven tons and 22 half-centuries. His strike-rate reads 148.99.