IPL 2025, GT vs KKR: How the Impact Players fared
What's the story
Gujarat Titans beat Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 39 of IPL 2025 at Eden Gardens on April 21.
The Titans successfully defended 198 with vital contributions from their bowlers. Earlier, substantial knocks from Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler powered their innings.
The Gill-led GT have extended their lead atop the IPL 2025 points table.
Here's how the Impact Players fared.
Ishant Sharma
GT's Ishant Sharma bowls two overs
Ishant Sharma came in as GT's Impact Player in the second innings. He had replaced all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford.
The Indian seamer bowled a solitary over at the start, conceding 10 runs. He shared the new ball with Mohammed Siraj.
Ishant returned to bowl the final over, dismissing Rinku Singh on the first delivery. He conceded 18 runs in two overs.
Angkrish Raghuvanshi
Raghuvanshi comes in for Vaibhav Arora
KKR sent in Angkrish Raghuvanshi as an Impact Player in their run-chase. He replaced pacer Vaibhav Arora.
Raghuvanshi showed a positive intent after KKR were down to 119/7 (16.3 overs) with Moeen Ali's dismissal. He smashed a 13-ball 27* as KKR lost by 39 runs.
Raghuvanshi's blistering knock was laced with 3 fours and a six. His strike-rate reads 207.69.