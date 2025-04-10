What's the story

Gujarat Titans opener, Sai Sudharsan, proved his mettle with the bat in Match 23 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

He scored a match-winning 82 against Rajasthan Royals at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

This innings was Sudharsan's ninth half-century in IPL history, further establishing him as a key player for Gujarat Titans.

Meanwhile, here we look at his stellar IPL record in Ahmedabad.