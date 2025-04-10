Sai Sudharsan averages 58.71 in Ahmedabad (IPL): Decoding the stats
What's the story
Gujarat Titans opener, Sai Sudharsan, proved his mettle with the bat in Match 23 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.
He scored a match-winning 82 against Rajasthan Royals at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.
This innings was Sudharsan's ninth half-century in IPL history, further establishing him as a key player for Gujarat Titans.
Meanwhile, here we look at his stellar IPL record in Ahmedabad.
Knock
Sudharsan's knock: A blend of caution and aggression
Sudharsan started his innings slowly, scoring just 11 runs off the first 11 balls.
But he soon switched gears and showed his aggressive batting prowess against Fazalhaq Farooqi and Tushar Deshpande.
He brought up his half-century in the 10th over but fell in the 19th over to Deshpande. His 82 came from 53 balls (8 fours, 3 sixes).
Sudharsan's brilliance meant GT finished at 217/6 and later won by 58 runs.
Stats
Overall 800 runs in Ahmedabad
As per ESPNcricinfo, Sudharsan has now raced to 822 runs from 15 IPL matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium at a staggering average of 58.71. His strike rate is 156.27.
This was his 7th fifty-plus score in Ahmedabad (50s: 6, 100s: 1). Sudharsan has been dismissed under 20 just once at this venue.
Meanwhile, Sudarsan's teammate Shubman Gill (1,026) is the only batter with more IPL runs in Ahmedabad.
DYK
5th successive 50-plus score in Ahmedabad
Notably, the 82 versus RR was Sudarsan's fifth 50-plus IPL score on the bounce in Ahmedabad.
His preceding four outings at this ground resulted in scores worth 84*, 103, 74, and 63.
In the 2023 IPL final in Ahmedabad, Sudharsan fell four runs short of his maiden IPL century.
Albeit in a losing cause, he made 96 off 47 balls against the Chennai Super Kings.
This is the third-highest individual score in an IPL final to date.
Career
Second-most runs after first 30 IPL innings
During his stay against RR, Sudarsan became the batter with the second-most runs after 30 innings in IPL history.
The left-handed batter, who made his IPL debut in 2022, has now raced to 1,307 runs at 48.40 from 30 matches.
In addition to nine fifties, he also owns a ton (SR: 141.60). After five matches in IPL 2025, Sudharsan has raced to 273 runs at a sensational average of 54.60.