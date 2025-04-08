R Ashwin becomes third-highest wicket-taker in IPL history: Key stats
What's the story
Veteran Indian spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin, has reached a major career milestone by becoming the third-highest wicket-taker in Indian Premier League (IPL) history.
The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star achieved the feat with his second wicket against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur, Chandigarh.
Ashwin went past Bhuvneshwar Kumar's tally of 184 scalps to accomplish this feat.
Here we decode his stats.
Career
Ashwin's journey in IPL
Ashwin's IPL journey has been all about consistency and playing a key role in his team's success.
He was re-signed by CSK for ₹9.75 crore after a decade away from the franchise.
Across his career, Ashwin has played 217 matches, taking an impressive 185 wickets at an average of 29.92 and an economy of 7.18 (4W: 1).
Information
Ashwin only behind these names
In terms of IPL scalps, Ashwin is now only behind veteran leg-spinners Yuzvendra Chahal (206) and Piyush Chawla (192). Meanwhile, 95 of Ashwin's IPL scalps have come in CSK colors. Only Ravindra Jadeja (135) and Dwayne Bravo (140) boast more scalps for the franchise.
DYK
Most powerplay wickets among spinners
Ashwin is among the rare breed of spinners who have enjoyed operating in powerplay overs.
As per ESPNcricinfo, his tally of 50 powerplay scalps in IPL is the most for any spinner by a distance.
His economy rate in this phase reads 7.02. The next spinner on this list is Harbhajan Singh, who owns 30 scalps in this phase.
DYK
Most wickets at MA Chidambaram Stadium
Ashwin has played a lot of games at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, which happens to be CSK's home ground.
His tally of 52 IPL scalps at Chepauk is still the most for any bowler at this venue.
Ashwin's economy of 6.36 at this ground is the best among bowlers with 35-plus IPL scalps at a venue.
Spell
Two wickets in an over for Ashwin
Ashwin dismissed Nehal Wadhera and Glenn Maxwell in the same over (8th) to complete his feat. He, however, was later hit for runs as he finished with 2/48 from four overs.
PBKS posted 219/6 thanks to a historic 103 from the uncapped Priyansh Arya. Shashank Singh (52*) and Marco Jansen (34*) were sensational in the end overs.