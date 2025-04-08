What's the story

Veteran Indian spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin, has reached a major career milestone by becoming the third-highest wicket-taker in Indian Premier League (IPL) history.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star achieved the feat with his second wicket against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

Ashwin went past Bhuvneshwar Kumar's tally of 184 scalps to accomplish this feat.

Here we decode his stats.