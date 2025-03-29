What's the story

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 promises an exciting showdown as the Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The match, part of a highly competitive league, will be held at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on March 30.

While RR have lost both their first two fixtures, CSK are also coming off a defeat.

Here we look at the match preview.