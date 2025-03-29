What's the story

New Zealand defeated Pakistan by 73 runs in Napier in the first match of the three-ODI series.

Mark Chapman was the star of the day, scoring his career-best 132 runs off just 111 balls.

His impressive performance was supported by Daryl Mitchell's solid contribution of 76 runs and Muhammad Abbas's record-breaking 52 on debut.

Nathan Smith then took four wickets as Pakistan were folded for 271 while chasing 345.

Here are the key stats.