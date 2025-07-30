Oprah denies private road access as Hawaiians flee 10-foot-high tsunami 

Television host and entrepreneur Oprah Winfrey is facing massive backlash for allegedly refusing to open her private road from Wailea to Kula, Hawaii . Social media users claim that the road could have provided a crucial escape route for residents amid a tsunami warning. Social media users voiced their frustration over the situation, with one user saying, "Oprah won't open her private road from Wailea to Kula... Massive Traffic in Maui with thousands trying to escape the massive Tsunami coming."

Public outcry Social media users express outrage over the situation Social media platforms have been flooded with comments criticizing Winfrey for not opening her private road. One user wrote, "Why ON EARTH would you choose to not open your own private road that would allow people to get to higher ground safely Be a hero (or just a decent human) and open the road Oprah Winfrey." Another comment read, "Wait, so people are trapped with their kids in gridlock and Oprah's private road is just... chilling?"

Twitter Post Open the damn road, a user wrote 🚨 #NEW: People in Maui are now going OFF ROAD to escape the imminent tsunami triggered by the 8.8 magnitude earthquake



Amid this, Oprah Winfrey is REFUSING to open her private road. People are UNABLE to get to higher ground.@OPRAH: OPEN THE DAMN ROAD!pic.twitter.com/akS38Vbyjd — George 🇺🇸 (@anaveragegeorge) July 30, 2025

Land ownership Winfrey's property portfolio in Hawaii Winfrey owns nearly 1,000 acres of land on Maui, Hawaii. Her property portfolio includes two parcels in Kula bought in 2002 and 2003, which were developed into a modern farmhouse retreat. She has also purchased about 870 acres of agricultural land in both Kula and Hana over the years. In 2023, the billionaire had also received massive hatred for appealing for donations to help victims after the Maui wildfires.