UK to recognize Palestinian state unless Israel agrees to ceasefire

The United Kingdom has announced plans to formally recognize the state of Palestine by September, unless Israel adheres to a ceasefire and commits to a two-state solution in the Middle East. Prime Minister Keir Starmer's cabinet approved this decision after domestic pressure over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The move comes following talks between Starmer and United States President Donald Trump in Scotland, where Trump indicated he did not mind the UK's position.

Peace process Starmer says long-term settlement only way to end humanitarian crisis Starmer stressed that a long-term settlement is the only way to end the humanitarian crisis. He said, "Our goal remains a safe and secure Israel alongside a viable and sovereign Palestinian state, but right now, that goal is under pressure like never before." The UK has laid out an eight-point peace plan for Israel to follow.

Rejection Israel's foreign ministry rejects statement, calls it 'reward for Hamas' However, Israel's foreign ministry has rejected Starmer's statement, calling it a "reward for Hamas." Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also criticized the UK's decision, saying it rewards "Hamas's monstrous terrorism." The UK government reiterated its existing demands from Hamas, which include releasing all hostages, disarming, signing up to a ceasefire, and accepting that it would play no role in the government of Gaza.

Humanitarian efforts UK working with Jordan to deliver aid to Gaza The UK has also been working with Jordan to deliver aid to Gaza. Starmer said, "We've been saying for some considerable time now we need to get more aid in at volume and at speed." The decision was announced at the United Nations by Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who stressed the UK's "special burden of responsibility" in supporting a two-state solution. A Survation poll showed that 49% of Britons support recognizing Palestine as a state, while only 13% oppose it.