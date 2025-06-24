'Operation Sindhu': 2,460 Indians evacuated from Iran amid Israel conflict

Under "Operation Sindhu," a total of 2,460 Indian nationals have been evacuated from Iran amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran. The latest batches of evacuees included 292 Indians who arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday morning from Mashhad. Subsequently, another batch of 165 evacuees from Israel arrived via Jordan. MoS Dr L Murugan received the evacuated citizens upon their arrival in Delhi. The operation is aimed at ensuring the safe return of Indian citizens caught in the conflict.

Citizen response Evacuees thank government The evacuation efforts have been appreciated by the evacuees themselves. Baljinder Kaur, a Hindi teacher from Punjab who has lived in Iran for 21 years, thanked the government and embassy staff for their support. She said, "It is a matter of pride that whenever the country or its citizens face difficulty, the government stands with them."

Rising tensions Israel-Iran conflict escalates The conflict between Israel and Iran intensified on June 13 after Israel launched airstrikes on Iranian military and nuclear sites, dubbed "Operation Rising Lion." In retaliation, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a drone and missile assault named "Operation True Promise 3," targeting Israeli fuel production facilities. The United States further escalated tensions with precision airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities under "Operation Midnight Hammer."