No signs of radioactive contamination after US strikes, says Iran
What's the story
Iran's Atomic Energy Organization has confirmed that there are no signs of radioactive contamination following recent United States airstrikes on its key nuclear facilities. The strikes targeted three major sites: Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. President Donald Trump announced the operation, which involved advanced US Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bombers. He called it a "very successful attack," claiming the Fordow facility had been destroyed.
Ongoing operations
Iran vows to continue nuclear program; Saudi Arabia confirms
Despite the attacks, Iran has vowed to continue its nuclear program, which it calls a "national industry." The Atomic Energy Organization said it is pursuing legal action in defense of Iran's national interests and called on the international community to condemn the strikes. Saudi Arabia also confirmed that "no radioactive effects" have been detected in the Gulf region after the US strikes.
Preemptive measures
Iran had evacuated Fordow site, says official
Mahdi Mohammadi, an advisor to the Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly, said on X that Iran had expected an attack on Fordow for several nights and had evacuated the site. He wrote, "From Iran's perspective, nothing exceptional had happened... Even if an attack had occurred, no irreparable damage had been recorded." Trump told Fox News that six bunker-buster bombs were dropped on Fordow, while 30 Tomahawk missiles were fired against other nuclear sites.
Conflict
How conflict began
The conflict between Iran and Israel started on June 13, when Tel Aviv launched a surprise attack that wiped out the top echelon of Iran's military command and damaged its nuclear sites. Regarding Saturday's strikes by the US, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Trump on his "bold decision." "History will record that President Trump acted to deny the world's most dangerous regime, the world's most dangerous weapons," Netanyahu said.