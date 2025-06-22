No signs of radioactive contamination after US strikes, says Iran

Iran 's Atomic Energy Organization has confirmed that there are no signs of radioactive contamination following recent United States airstrikes on its key nuclear facilities. The strikes targeted three major sites: Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. President Donald Trump announced the operation, which involved advanced US Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bombers. He called it a "very successful attack," claiming the Fordow facility had been destroyed.

Ongoing operations Iran vows to continue nuclear program; Saudi Arabia confirms Despite the attacks, Iran has vowed to continue its nuclear program, which it calls a "national industry." The Atomic Energy Organization said it is pursuing legal action in defense of Iran's national interests and called on the international community to condemn the strikes. Saudi Arabia also confirmed that "no radioactive effects" have been detected in the Gulf region after the US strikes.

Preemptive measures Iran had evacuated Fordow site, says official Mahdi Mohammadi, an advisor to the Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly, said on X that Iran had expected an attack on Fordow for several nights and had evacuated the site. He wrote, "From Iran's perspective, nothing exceptional had happened... Even if an attack had occurred, no irreparable damage had been recorded." Trump told Fox News that six bunker-buster bombs were dropped on Fordow, while 30 Tomahawk missiles were fired against other nuclear sites.