US strikes Iranian nuclear sites, Trump claims 'total obliteration'
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump ordered airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear sites, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran. The sites targeted late on Saturday were Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. In a televised address, Trump called the strikes a "spectacular military success," claiming that Iran's key nuclear enrichment facilities had been "completely and totally obliterated."
Escalating tensions
Future attacks will be far greater, easier: Trump
Trump warned that if Iran does not make peace, future attacks will be "far greater and a lot easier." He said, "There will either be peace or tragedy for Iran far greater than what we have witnessed over the last eight days." The US President thanked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his cooperation in the operation.
Iranian response
Iran denies damage from strikes
However, Iranian officials have denied any damage from the strikes. Hassan Abedini, deputy political director of Iran's state broadcaster, said on national television that "Iran suffered no damage due to the US strikes." He added that materials had been evacuated from the sites before the attacks. Akbar Salehi, the security deputy governor of Isfahan, confirmed explosions were heard near key nuclear facilities but did not confirm any damage.
Address highlights
US strikes follow Israel's initial attack on Iran
In his address, Trump emphasized the principle of "peace through strength," saying that "first comes strength, then comes peace." He concluded with a blessing for the Middle East and America. The US strikes come after Israel's initial attack on Iran on June 13, aimed at preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Tel Aviv had launched a surprise attack that wiped out the top echelon of Iran's military command and damaged its nuclear sites.