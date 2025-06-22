US strikes Iranian nuclear sites, Trump claims 'total obliteration'

United States President Donald Trump ordered airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear sites, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran . The sites targeted late on Saturday were Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. In a televised address, Trump called the strikes a "spectacular military success," claiming that Iran's key nuclear enrichment facilities had been "completely and totally obliterated."

Escalating tensions Future attacks will be far greater, easier: Trump Trump warned that if Iran does not make peace, future attacks will be "far greater and a lot easier." He said, "There will either be peace or tragedy for Iran far greater than what we have witnessed over the last eight days." The US President thanked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his cooperation in the operation.

Iranian response Iran denies damage from strikes However, Iranian officials have denied any damage from the strikes. Hassan Abedini, deputy political director of Iran's state broadcaster, said on national television that "Iran suffered no damage due to the US strikes." He added that materials had been evacuated from the sites before the attacks. Akbar Salehi, the security deputy governor of Isfahan, confirmed explosions were heard near key nuclear facilities but did not confirm any damage.