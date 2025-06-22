US strikes Iran, key nuclear sites targeted

Weaponry

B2 bombers, bunker buster bombs, Tomahawk missiles

Trump told Fox News that six bunker-buster bombs were dropped on Fordow, while 30 Tomahawk missiles were fired against other nuclear sites. Reuters said that the US used B-2 bombers in the strikes, quoting an anonymous official. An Iranian official, cited by Tasnim news agency, confirmed that part of the Fordow site was attacked by "enemy airstrikes."