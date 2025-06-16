What's the story

Gold prices have surged, nearing a record high, amid an intensifying conflict between Israel and Iran.

The precious metal rose by up to 0.6% in Asia, coming close to $3,450 per ounce—just $50 shy of an all-time high set in April.

The weekend saw both countries exchange missile and drone strikes, raising energy prices due to potential threats to regional energy infrastructure and transport systems.

In other precious metals, silver saw a slight decline while platinum and palladium recorded gains.