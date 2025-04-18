What's the story

The Supreme Court has indicated that it may establish an inquiry commission to review the running of sports associations across the country and, if necessary, dissolve them.

Justice Surya Kant voiced his disappointment with the current scenario, saying, "Other than sportsperson and sports activity, everything is there. This is...[un] acceptable."

The bench of Justice Kant and Justice N Kotiswar Singh also stated that it was not targeting athletes and that they should be allowed to ignore such matters.