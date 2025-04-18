Why Supreme Court is considering dissolving sports associations across India
What's the story
The Supreme Court has indicated that it may establish an inquiry commission to review the running of sports associations across the country and, if necessary, dissolve them.
Justice Surya Kant voiced his disappointment with the current scenario, saying, "Other than sportsperson and sports activity, everything is there. This is...[un] acceptable."
The bench of Justice Kant and Justice N Kotiswar Singh also stated that it was not targeting athletes and that they should be allowed to ignore such matters.
Background
Inquiry triggered by women's kabaddi players' petition
"Unless....a deeper probe is held into affairs of this so-called Federation...we are inclined to appoint a Commission of Inquiry...and not only this Federation, we will expand the scope (to other national, international, state federations). Whatever is happening is most unfortunate," the bench said.
The Supreme Court was hearing a petition filed by two women Kabaddi players, Priyanka and Pooja.
They had approached the court seeking permission to attend the Senior Asian Kabaddi Championship 2025 (Women) held in Iran.
Transparency issues
Court addresses transparency concerns in sports bodies
Their participation was being hindered due to the suspension of the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI) by the International Kabaddi Federation over management issues.
Senior advocate K Parameswar, representing the petitioners, expressed disappointment at the manner in which the players were humiliated.
He stated that the intervenors formed an alternate association and dispatched their own team under 'Team India.'
In response, Justice Kant stated, "We will dissolve all these associations...As far as sportspersons are concerned, nobody is touching them."
Investigation timeline
Supreme Court seeks time for CBI investigation
Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj, on behalf of the Union, asked for two weeks to get instructions, after which the matter was adjourned and scheduled for two weeks.
The case was adjourned while allowing certain intervention applications by former/national/international players seeking to submit their views about the federation's affairs.
In previous hearings, the court expressed concern over the lack of transparency in the management of sports bodies, even suggesting a CBI probe into them.