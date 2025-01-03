Summarize Simplifying... In short Kerala nurse Priya, sentenced to death in Yemen after a failed attempt to retrieve her seized documents resulted in a man's death, may have a glimmer of hope as Iran offers assistance.

While her family and the Indian government negotiate her release through "blood money" under Islamic law, the total amount required is a hefty $300,000-$400,000.

The Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council is also crowdfunding to meet this sum.

Nimisha Priya is on death row in Yemen

Faint hope for death-sentenced Kerala nurse as Iran extends help

What's the story Iran has promised to help Nimisha Priya, the Indian nurse from Kerala who is on death row in Yemen. A senior Iranian official said that Tehran would intervene on "humanitarian grounds" to help her case. Yemen President Rashad al-Alimi on Monday approved the death sentence of Priya for the murder of Yemeni national Talal Abdo Mahdi and is currently lodged in Sanaa, which is under Houthi control.

Diplomatic dynamics

Iran's diplomatic efforts and Houthi's independent decisions

"We will take up this issue regarding this nurse. We will do whatever we can," a senior Iranian official was quoted as saying by The Hindu. The Houthis are backed by Iran as it considers the Houthis part of an "axis of resistance" against Israel and the United States. However, the Iranian official clarified that the Houthis do not entirely adhere to Tehran's policy and that decision-making is up to them.

Case details

Background of Priya's case and Iran's potential intervention

Priya moved to Yemen in 2008 and worked in private hospitals before trying to open a clinic with Mahdi. However, Mahdi allegedly betrayed her trust, forged documents claiming she was his wife, and seized her travel documents. In 2017, Priya and another nurse tried sedating Mahdi to get her documents; however, an overdose resulted in his death. They were arrested and Priya was sentenced to death by a trial court in 2020.

Negotiation efforts

'Blood money' negotiations and India's involvement in Priya's case

Priya's family is now negotiating her release through "diyya," or "blood money" as per Islamic Sharia law. The Indian government in November 2023 sanctioned $40,000 for the negotiations, but the total amount required is estimated at $300,000-$400,000. The Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council is also raising funds through crowdfunding efforts to meet this amount.