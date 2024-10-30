Summarize Simplifying... In short Nishad Yusuf, a renowned film editor known for his work in Malayalam and Tamil cinema, has tragically passed away. His notable contributions include acclaimed films like Thallumaala, Unda, and the upcoming pan-India film Kanguva.

Who was Nishad Yusuf? 'Kanguva' editor (43) found dead

What's the story Nishad Yusuf, a popular film editor in the Malayalam and Tamil cinema industry, was found dead at his home in Kochi on Wednesday. The 43-year-old's body was found around 2:00am in his Panampilly Nagar apartment, India Today reported citing local media. While regional media has hinted that Yusuf's death could be a case of suicide, there is no official confirmation from the police. Here's a closer look at Yusuf's impactful career in the film industry.

FEFKA Directors's Union confirmed Yusuf's death

The Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) Directors's Union confirmed Yusuf's death on its official Facebook page. The post read, "The unexpected demise of Nishadh Yusuf, film editor, who played a major role in determining the contemporary future of the changing Malayalam cinema is not something the film world will be able to quickly accept. Condolences from FEFKA Directors's Union." The Kerala Police are actively investigating the matter and have not dismissed any possibilities.

Yusuf's notable contributions to Malayalam and Tamil cinema

Yusuf was known for his work on acclaimed films such as Thallumaala, Unda, One, Saudi Vellakka, and Adios Amigos. His most recent high-profile project was the pan-India film Kanguva, starring Suriya and Bobby Deol. The movie is scheduled for release on November 14. In 2022, he was awarded the State Award for Best Editor for his outstanding work on Thallumaala, which featured Tovino Thomas.

Yusuf's last post with Suriya went viral

Following the news of his passing, Yusuf's final Instagram post has captured significant attention. The film editor shared this post just two days prior to his untimely death, highlighting cherished memories from the recent Kanguva music launch. In it, Yusuf posed alongside Suriya and Kanguva director Siva. He had also posted another photo with Suriya and Deol, accompanied by heart emojis. May he rest in peace.