What's the story Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has lifted restrictions on former US President Donald Trump's accounts. As the 2024 election approaches, Trump's accounts will no longer face heightened suspension penalties, initially imposed due to his online conduct during the January 6 insurrection. The company reinstated Trump's social media presence in 2023 with certain "guardrails" which have now been removed.

Timing

Meta's decision ahead of RNC

Meta's decision to lift restrictions comes ahead of the Republican National Convention next week, where Trump is expected to be formalized as the party's candidate. In a blog post, Meta stated, "In assessing our responsibility to allow political expression, we believe that the American people should be able to hear from the nominees for president on the same basis." Since his return, Trump has primarily used Meta's platforms for campaign information and critiques on Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

Backlash

Critics express concern over Trump's return

Critics and online safety advocates have voiced concerns that Trump's return could incite violence and spread misinformation. The Biden campaign has condemned Meta's decision, labeling it a "greedy, reckless decision" and "a direct attack on our safety and our democracy." Campaign spokesperson Charles Kretchmer Lutvak stated, "Restoring his access is like handing your car keys to someone you know will drive your car into a crowd and off a cliff."

Online presence

Trump's history with other social media platforms

In addition to Meta, other major social media companies including X, Snapchat, and YouTube had banned Trump due to his online activity surrounding the January 6 attack. Elon Musk allowed Trump back on X in 2022, after acquiring the company. While Trump returned to YouTube in March 2023, he remains banned from Snapchat. In early 2022, Trump launched his own social network, Truth Social.