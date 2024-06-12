Next Article

Legendary French singer Françoise Hardy (80) dies after cancer battle

By Tanvi Gupta 11:21 am Jun 12, 202411:21 am

What's the story Françoise Hardy, a French singer, actor, and model who captivated audiences worldwide in the 1960s, is no more. She was 80. Her son, musician Thomas Dutronc, confirmed her death on Instagram, sharing a childhood photo with the caption "Maman est partie (Mom is gone)." Per reports, Hardy had been battling lymphatic and laryngeal cancer since her initial diagnosis in 2004. May she rest in peace.

Legacy

Hardy's musical legacy

Hardy's musical career began in 1962—aged 18—with the hit Tous les garçons et les filles (All the Boys and Girls). She achieved international success with her English-language song It Hurts to Say Goodbye in 1968. Her music was characterized by a breathy, deadpan alto voice that Rolling Stone's Will Hermes described as "French cool and Gallic heat simultaneously." The magazine placed Hardy at No. 162 on their list of the greatest singers of all time in 2023.

Fashion icon

Hardy's influence on fashion and modeling

In addition to her music, Hardy also had a successful acting career, spanning from 1963 to 1976. The multi-hyphenate personality made a mark in the fashion world, too, modeling for renowned designers such as Yves Saint Laurent. Her classic beauty and style contributed to her status as a fashion icon. Hardy's son, Dutronc, followed in her footsteps and became a successful musician.

Final comeback

Hardy made her 'final comeback' with her 28th album

In 2018, following a series of health setbacks, Hardy staged what would be her "final comeback," releasing her autobiography, The Despair of Monkeys and Other Trifles, and unveiling her 28th album, Personne d'Autre (Nobody Else). In 2017, she showcased her enduring passion for the art form by contributing to the website Talkhouse—where she passionately praised the band Cigarettes After Sex. "It was exactly the music I prefer, and which I have been looking for all my life," she wrote.

Talents

Bob Dylan: An admirer of Hardy

Renowned for her multilingual vocal prowess, Hardy captivated audiences with her singing in French, English, Italian, and German, earning admiration from some of the world's most prominent figures. Among her admirers was Bob Dylan, who expressed his appreciation for her with a poem featured on the back cover of his album Another Side of Bob Dylan. She recounted an anecdote where Dylan, during his first concert in Paris, "refused to return to the stage" unless Hardy agreed to meet him.