Next Article

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar welcome baby boy. Congrats!

Yami Gautam Dhar- Aditya Dhar welcome baby boy Vedavid

By Isha Sharma 11:41 am May 20, 202411:41 am

What's the story Congratulations are in order for Yami Gautam Dhar and Aditya Dhar, who have become parents to their first child, a baby boy. The couple, who had previously announced their pregnancy earlier this year, shared the joyous news with fans on social media on Monday morning. They expressed deep gratitude toward the medical team at Surya Hospital for making this joyous occasion possible. The couple has named the boy Vedavid.

Gratitude expressed

They expressed gratitude to medical professionals

In their social media post, the couple wrote, "We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the exceptionally dedicated and wonderful medical professionals at Surya Hospital." "As we embark on this beautiful journey of parenthood, we eagerly anticipate the bright future that awaits our son. With every milestone he achieves, we are filled with the hope and belief that he will grow to become a beacon of pride for our entire family as well as our beloved nation."

Baby's birth

Vedavid was born on Akshay Tritiya

The couple welcomed their son on the auspicious day of Akshay Tritiya, May 10. Gautam Dhar remained active during her pregnancy and even filmed for her movie Article 370 during the first trimester. She debuted her baby bump at the trailer launch of Article 370, with husband-filmmaker Dhar by her side. In April, Gautam Dhar had shared that she intends to be a "working mother." The couple got married in 2021.