Yami Gautam Dhar's birthday special: Top movies that define her
Yami Gautam Dhar has carved a niche in Bollywood with her exceptional acting prowess. From her debut in Vicky Donor to portraying a child abductor and then a fearless R&AW agent, Gautam Dhar has effortlessly embraced diverse roles. As she celebrates her 35th birthday, let's embark on a cinematic journey through her compelling filmography, where each role unfolds a unique facet of her talent.
'Vicky Donor' (2012)
In her Bollywood debut, Gautam Dhar delivered a captivating performance alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in Vicky Donor that left the audiences in awe. The film centers on Vicky Arora (Khurrana), a young man who becomes a sperm donor for financial gain. Gautam Dhar's portrayal of Ashima—a supportive yet conflicted wife—showcased her versatility as an actor and added a layer of authenticity to the character.
'Kaabil' (2017)
In Sanjay Gupta's 2017 film Kaabil, Gautam Dhar's portrayal of Supriya, a visually impaired woman was marked by sensitivity and authenticity. She skillfully conveyed the emotional nuances of her character, creating a compelling on-screen presence. Her chemistry with Hrithik Roshan added depth to the film—making her performance a standout in this gripping romantic thriller. Notably, Kaabil became one of the highest-grossing films of 2017.
'URI: The Surgical Strike' (2018)
In the 2018 military movie, URI: The Surgical Strike, directed by Aditya Dhar whom she married later—Gautam Dhar donned the hat of an undercover R&AW agent. She displayed her prowess in portraying a strong and determined character alongside Vicky Kaushal. In a role she'd never attempted before, Gautam Dhar enriched the film's narrative with her remarkable performance and enhanced its overall success.
'Bala' (2019)
After eight years, Gautam Dhar shared the screen with Khurrana in the 2019 social movie Bala. The actor showcased impeccable comic timing by portraying the role of a small-town TikTok sensation. She brought humor and charm to the character, complementing Khurrana's performance. The duo's on-screen chemistry highlighted the important societal stigma surrounding hair loss and its repercussions. Bala was directed by Amar Kaushik.
Other recent titles in which Gautam Dhar excelled
In recent years, Gautam Dhar has embraced a more selective approach to her roles, defining her career path. Notably, she starred in A Thursday (2022) portraying a nursery school teacher who holds 16 children hostage. This year, she featured in two films namely: Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga and the Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2, showcasing her commitment to diverse projects.